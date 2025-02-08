NAAC debars seven members following bribery allegations involving KLEF officials

BENGALURU: The National Assessment & Accreditation Council's (NAAC) executive committee has debarred all seven members from assessment or any activities of NAAC “with immediate effect” following the CBI probe in the bribery case of Koneru Lakshmaiah Educational Foundation (KLEF) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, NAAC said that it would review all recent assessment visits conducted by these seven members to higher education institutions (HEIs), whose accreditation grading results are not yet declared. Additionally, it has decided to cancel KLEF’s accreditation process and bar it from applying for accreditation for the next five years.

The CBI arrested three KLEF officials over allegations that they attempted to bribe NAAC’s peer review team members to secure an A++ accreditation rating.

NAAC is responsible for evaluating the quality of education and infrastructure in universities and colleges. Institutions are graded on a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) from 1.51 to 4.00, with ratings ranging from ‘A++’ to ‘C.’ Those without accreditation are graded ‘D.’

Following this case, NAAC has proposed launching the Basic (Binary) Accreditation in April or May 2025, followed by Maturity-based Graded Levels (MBGL). Special committees are currently working on the framework and methodology for MBGL.