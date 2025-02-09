Cop protests at station with father’s body, alleges assault in custody in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A large number of people led by police inspector Ashok Sadalgi of Devadurga police station staged a protest in front of the police station at Harugeri in Belagavi district on Friday evening, alleging that his father died after Harugeri police sub-inspector Mallappa Pujari assaulted him.

The protesters placed the body of Annappa Sadalgi, Ashok’s father, in front of the station and demanded that an FIR be filed against those who had allegedly assaulted Annappa.

According to sources, a group of people entered Annappa Sadalgi’s land near Harugeri on January 10. When Annappa confronted the group, he was allegedly beaten up. After the incident, Annappa and those who had allegedly assaulted him were taken to the police station at Harugeri.

The sources claimed that while in custody, Annappa was allegedly assaulted by police personnel. Later in the evening, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to a private hospital by his son.

Ashok reportedly requested Harugeri police and the deputy superintendent of police of Athani to register an FIR against those who had allegedly attacked his father. It is alleged that his request was ignored. Pujari filed an atrocity case against Ashok’s brother.

Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guled denied the allegation against Pujari. He said while Annappa was brought to Harugeri police station on January 10, there was no evidence of an attack on him.

The CCTV footage and other evidence revealed no assault on Annappa while he was in police station. Guled said Annappa underwent a heart procedure in 2017, and was admitted to a hospital in Belagavi with complaints of breathlessness. He passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police are waiting for postmortem report to know the reasons for Annappa’s death.