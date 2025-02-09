Delhi will be replicated in Karnataka, says BJP leader B Y Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Ecstatic about the party’s emphatic victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday predicted that the same will be reflected in Karnataka as well in the next Assembly polls.

In a post on X, he said, “Delhi results have shown that BJP cannot be defeated by fighting with the party’s ideology and achieving victory by spreading false propaganda against it will be temporary. This will be reflected in Karnataka in the future.

It is the hope of every party leader and worker who worked hard for the Delhi elections that the new government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, will work resolutely to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Delhi, who have handed over the reins of governance to the BJP. This election is a historic victory for the BJP workers and the people of Delhi (sic).”

The people of Delhi have sent a message of strength to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi by making the BJP win, he said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the voters of Delhi for giving the BJP a record victory and congratulate Modi on behalf of the people of Karnataka. The victory in the national capital has given immense strength to the PM, who is planning to strengthen the country on a global scale with the resolve of a developed India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of national president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, has achieved an emphatic victory. The BJP is a party that has set a world record with millions of patriotic and nation-building workers,” he said.