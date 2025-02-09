Farmer’s daughter shines, aims to join civil service in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Shwetha HU, a MBA student from Sai Vidya Institute of Technology (SVIT) Bengaluru, and a native of Sringeri has brought happiness among Shringeri’s people by winning the highest number of gold medals at the Part 2 of the 24th Annual Convocation of the Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi.

The guests presented her with four gold medals and certificates during the convocation ceremony at VTU campus in Belagavi on Saturday. After receiving the certificate she said, “I give credit of my achievement to my parents and lecturers. I completed my higher education taking an education loan and scholarship, and now I have plans to crack the KAS examination to serve in the administrative services,” Shwetha, daughter of a farmer, said.

Rachana R, MCA student from Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) who bagged three medals showed gratitude towards her mother. She said that she completed her higher education with a scholarship, and now wants to attempt UPSC.

Sai Meghana, VTU student, native of Itakota, Andhra, presently staying in Belagavi, bagged a gold medal in MTech in ‘Very Large Scale Integrated (VLSI) and embedded system’.

She faced financial crisis, and had to mostly depend on educational loans and scholarships to complete her studies. Meghana’s father runs tuition classes, and her mother is a housewife. Presently working in VTU, she aims to do research work and then attempt the civil services examination.

Anvita M. Kumar, M.E. Structural Engineering student from SJBIT, Bengaluru, Yashas L, M. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering SJCIT, Chikkaballapur, Supriya P Rajput, MTech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering, KLS VDRIT, Haliyal bagged two gold medals each. Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), Bengaluru has bagged highest seven VTU ranks, while VTU Constituent college UBDTCE, Davanagere bagged five ranks, R N S Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, JNNCE, Shivamogga bagged four ranks each.