It is a ‘tight slap’ to Kejriwal, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the people of Delhi have rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outright for its negative politics and given a “tight slap” to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by giving a thumping majority to the BJP.

Speaking to the media here, he said Delhi voters have shown the door to those who are “anti-people, anti-development and indulged in corruption”. They have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honest and clean governance and true democracy. “After 27 years, the BJP is making a historic and unprecedented comeback in Delhi with a huge mandate,” he added.

The Union minister added that voters have rejected the arrogance of Kejriwal and his attempt to create anarchy in the national capital and the political divisiveness of AAP. “Kejriwal, who came to power through Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, eventually himself got involved in corruption and ended up in jail. Now he is facing the consequences,” Joshi said.

Ridiculing the performance of the Congress, Joshi said the party has been finished in Delhi as it has been completely rejected with a zero score under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. The party was nowhere to be seen except in two or three states. It has reached such a pitiable state in the country. “The Congress should not lose its existence as a national party. The party not winning a single seat is not a good sign. The party should introspect,” he added.

On Raj Bhavan sending back the ordinance on regulating microfinance firms, Joshi said the governor’s action should not be politicised, and the government should provide correct details in response to the questions raised. Moreover, the government should hold discussions with opposition parties, he said.