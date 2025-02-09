Karnataka to get sector-specific industrial parks

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2025 – Invest Karnataka, which will be held from February 12 to 14 in Bengaluru, with inauguration scheduled for February 11, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Saturday.

The summit aims to attract Rs 10 lakh crore investments across all sectors.

As part of this, the State Government has also announced sector-specific industrial parks including a solar cell park and food park in Vijayapura, advanced pharma park in Kolar and a drone park in Chitradurga, EV clusters in Chikkaballapur and Dharwad, 200-acre startup park in Hubballi to support over 400 startups, and 1,200-acre industrial park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura.

One of the key highlights of the event will be the launch of the Invest Karnataka Awards, which will recognise 14 industries that have significantly contributed to the state’s industrial growth, Patil said, adding that these awards will include categories such as Sunrise Sector Awards, celebrating achievements in Aerospace and Defense, Auto/EV, and Biotech and Life Sciences, as well as awards for Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global Research and Development.

“In addition to these, the government will introduce the first-ever SME Awards, which will honour over 35 small and medium enterprises. These awards will also include special recognitions for district-level excellence and women entrepreneurs,” Patil added.

The department will also launch AI-powered Single Window Clearance, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurating the initiative, Patil said. “Global participation will be a major focus of Invest Karnataka 2025, with a lineup of over 75 speakers, including Dr Shashi Tharoor, Nikhil Kamath, and others. The summit will feature in-depth discussions on key topics such as renewable energy, university collaborations for KWIN and healthcare innovations,” Patil added.