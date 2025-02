BENGALURU: Namma Metro users will have to pay more for their ride from Sunday. While the minimum fare remains unchanged at Rs 10, the maximum fare has increased by 50%, from Rs 60 to Rs 90.

BMRCL, which operates Namma Metro, has revised the fares after nearly eight years based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

For distances ranging from 0-2 km, passengers will continue to pay a minimum fare of Rs 10. For 2-4 km, the fare has been increased to Rs 20, and for 4-6 km, it will be Rs 30. For 6-8 km, passengers will have to pay Rs 40. Those travelling 8-10 km will have to pay Rs 50. The fare for 10-15 km will be Rs 60, and for 15-20 km, Rs 70. For 20-25 km, the fare will be Rs 80, and for 25-30 km, Rs 90. Even for over 30 km, the fare will be Rs 90.

A discount of 5% for smart card users will continue. Off-peak hours will see an additional 5% discount, taking the total discount to 10% for those travelling between noon and 4 pm, and after 9 pm on weekdays. Further, smart card users will enjoy a 10% discount on Sundays and national holidays -- January 26, August 15, and October 2 — throughout the day. However, smart card users should maintain a minimum balance of Rs 90 (previously Rs 50). The discount is not applicable to those using QR codes.

Tourist and group ticket fares have also been revised. The one-day tourist card will now cost Rs 300, while the three-day card will cost Rs 600. The five-day tourist card will cost Rs 800. For group bookings, passengers will get discounts based on the group size. Groups of 25-99 will get a 15% discount and of 100-1,000 will receive 20%. Groups of more than 1,000 will enjoy a discount of 25%.