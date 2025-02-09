One World (India) secures thrilling last-over win over Lanka

BENGALURU: The One World (India) secured a thrilling last-over win in the second edition of the One Nation One Family World Cup 2025 that took place in Karnataka on Saturday. The convergence of cricket greats, such as Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda De Silva, Muthiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Chaminda Vaas, and others uplifted the purpose of the event.

Under the captaincy of Venkatesh Prasad, the team clinched the victory by 6 runs.

“The cause is the initiative of Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM) to provide healthcare, nutrition and education across 80 countries where it is almost impossible for others to reach out. To improve the situation in Sri Lanka, the players voluntarily participated in this noble mission,” one of the organisers told The New Sunday Express.

Atapattu, captain, One Family (Sri Lanka), said, “It is an honour for Sri Lankan cricketers to associate with SMSGHM and contribute to the noble cause. This match is a classic example of how cricket can bring together two countries.

Former India player Stuart Binny said, “It’s a special day and we all played here for a great cause. Cricket brings love and respect among people and there would be no other way for cricketers to pass it to those who are in need.”

Talking about the Champions Trophy which is going to start from February 19, Binny said, “The expectations are high. However, I believe the travel for the players will be the key aspect to consider as they hardly get time for rest.”