Power-packed week: Jets, jet-setting CEOs to take centre-stage

As fighter jets and choppers roar over the Bengaluru skies displaying India’s military might and technological prowess, the Siddaramaiah government will go on an overdrive to woo investors. Jets and jet-setting CEOs from across the world will take centre-stage at Aero India 2025 and the Global Investors Meet (GIM)- Invest Karnataka 2025 this week. Perhaps, for the first time, two major events of immense economic and strategic importance are being held simultaneously in Bengaluru.

From the investors’ summit at Palace Grounds — around 16 km from Air Force Station Yelahanka, the airshow venue —the state is aiming to attract Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments.

While the government pitches Karnataka as the best investment destination in this part of the world, the event’s success will boost its endeavours to spur economic activities and generate employment opportunities. It would help the government, which is accused of neglecting infrastructure development and focusing mostly on social welfare programmes, to strike a balance.

At the same time, the GIM’s success will be a shot in the arm for the chief minister who will present his record 16th state budget next month. Over the last 10 years, industries in Karnataka grew at the rate of 9.3% and the government aims to achieve a 15-16 % annual rate of growth to reach the goal of USD 1 trillion GDP by 2032.

Forums like GIM will play a major role in that direction with the participation of representatives from 19 countries and top industrialists in India. The challenge ahead is to get them to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and convert those commitments into actual investments. Equally important is to take them beyond Bengaluru to other parts of that state.

Conversion of MoUs to investment is a bigger test. In the 2012 GIM, MoUs, and Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for Rs 7.56 lakh crore were signed, and the rate of conversion was just around 27%. A decade later, after the 2022 GIM, that improved to around 40% to 50%. This time around, the government has set an ambitious target of 70% realization.