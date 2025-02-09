Set up Karnataka’s second National Law University in Mangaluru: Former CM Veerappa Moily

BENGALURU: Former chief minister M Veerappa Moily emphasised the need for establishing a second National Law University in Karnataka at Mangaluru. Moily urged CM Siddaramaiah to announce it in the upcoming budget.

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Moily said that he had initiated the measures to establish the first-ever National Law School of India University, NLSIU, in Bengaluru. It proved to be the most successful experiment and today there are 27 National Law Universities in India, he said.

The former CM said some states have established more than one National Law Universities in their respective states.

“The objective of establishing a second NLU in Mangaluru is to protect the interest of students from Karnataka by providing 50% reservation and make this NLU focus on areas like technology and law; maritime laws; cyber security; AI and the like.

The establishment requires an independent statute with a broader theme (National University of Law and Public Policy) to enable the institution to incorporate innovative courses in Law, management, technology, medicine, and public policy,” he said.

If all the formalities can be completed in FY 2025-26, setting up the second law school university in Mangaluru will be a reality for FY 2026-27, Moily added.