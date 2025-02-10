‘BJP’s factional politics will not affect alliance’: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

HUBBALLI: BJP’s factional politics will not affect its alliance with the JDS, said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday.

Responding to questions about increasing factionalism within the BJP, the JDS leader told reporters here that this was an internal matter of the party and senior leaders are addressing it. This will not cause any issues for the alliance, he added.

On the Delhi election results, he said this was expected. “AAP came to power on the pretext of fighting corruption, but in the last ten years, it has done nothing. The lack of basic infrastructure in Delhi led to public anger and the people have made an appropriate decision regarding Delhi’s development,” he said.

Speaking on the controversy over the disputed land in Hubballi, allegedly encroached upon by the Congress, Kumaraswamy said original documents have been requested for verification. “Let’s wait and see. The Congress has acted high-handedly by seizing the land. The truth will be known once we examine the proper records,” he added.

Asked about Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s visit to the Kumbh Mela, he said, “It is a matter of personal faith. There is no need to interpret his otherwise.”