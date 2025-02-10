Dy CM DK Shivakumar takes holy dip at Kumbh Mela, signals Congress' soft Hindutva

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha, took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela is happening, marking a move that many analysts see as Congress' soft Hindutva approach. This comes at a time when most senior Congress leaders have maintained a distance from religious symbolism, particularly in relation to Hindutva.

Shivakumar’s visit to Prayagraj follows his daughter Aishwarya's arrival at Kumbh Mela recently. The series of visits by the Shivakumar family stands in contrast with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has largely refrained from associating with Hindutva-aligned religious activities. Siddaramaiah has been vocal in his opposition to Hindutva politics and has often taken a secular stand on various issues.

Congress remains divided on religious symbolism. While some leaders see it as necessary to connect with the Hindu electorate, others, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, have dismissed such acts. Kharge recently questioned the utility of these practices, asking, "Will our poverty be removed and will we get wealth if we take a dip in the Ganga?"

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been targeted by BJP for undertaking temple visits and the saffron party has termed it "fancy dress Hindutva'' and an "eyewash". Rahul has visited important temples in Akshardham, Khodaldham, Dasi Jivan, Dwarkadhish, Vir Meghmaya, Bahucharaji and Somnath.