E-air taxi promises to change urban transportation in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru grapples with perpetual traffic congestion, leaving commuters stuck in lengthy jams, Taxi Shunya -- an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- arrives as a gamechanger, offering a swift, delay-free journey to your destinations. The aircraft, which is capable of taking off without a runway, can accommodate six passengers along with one pilot, has a range of 120km and requires just 30 minutes to fully charge.

Offering an eco-friendly and time-efficient alternative to road travel, the aircraft will make its debut at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) 2025 which is set to begin on February 12.

Taxi Shunya aims to redefine urban mobility by offering a sustainable, efficient and quick alternative to traditional transportation. While the demo model will be displayed during GIM, the price of the model is yet to be decided by the company.

Designed by Sarla Aviation, Taxi Shunya is an all-electric air taxi that does not require a runway for takeoff or landing. Unlike conventional aircraft, it can lift off from any flat surface, whether the rooftop of a building or a remote rural area, making it one of the most infrastructure-efficient modes of mass transportation.

Officials within Sarla Aviation told TNIE the company will initially launch a commercial route between Electronics City and Kempegowda International Airport by 2028. “This initiative is expected to revolutionize urban transportation in Bengaluru, significantly cutting down travel time and reducing congestion on the roads,” a source from the company said.

The officials also mentioned that Sarla Aviation is gearing to set up a manufacturing plant either this year or by early next year, which is expected to reduce manufacturing cost and directly impact overall cost of the aircraft.