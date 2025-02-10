IAF officer cremated with full military honours in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: The last rites of the Indian Air Force junior warrant officer Manjunath G S, who died after his parachute failed to deploy, was performed with full military honours at his village Sankuru in Hosanagara taluk on Sunday.

His mortal remains arrived in Shivamogga city in the morning. MP B Y Raghavendra and MLA S N Channabasappa paid their last respects before it was taken to Hosanagara. His body arrived in Hosanagara at 11.30 am in a military vehicle.

Thousands of people had gathered near Kodachadri College. A massive procession accompanied the open military vehicle carrying Manjunath’s remains to his native village.

Mourners, including schoolchildren, lined the streets, showering flowers in tribute to the fallen soldier. MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna, tahsildar Rashmi Halesh, and Congress leader Kalagodu Ratnakar paid their respects on behalf of the government.

His body was placed at his residence for final viewing. The body was handed over to the family after full military honours. His mortal remains were cremated at his family land at his village as per Ediga community tradition. A pall of gloom descended on the village.