Tiny leaf slugs keeping Karwar's marine ecosystem healthy: Researchers

KARWAR: Marine life in and around Karwar is healthy and rich with aquatic life, as per researchers at Department of Marine Biology, Karnataka University Dharwad (KUD). Surprisingly, this is due to tiny creatures like leaf slugs Majali and estuary of Kali, which are indicators of marine ecological health.

A tiny microscopic and macro organism found near Karwar has thrilled the marine biologists. The leaf slugs known as Elysia bantamweights have been identified for the first time in the state’s west coast-regulate algal populations by feeding on them and maintaining ecological balance.

The slugs were found by Shanawaz Rafique, a researcher on marine life. “It harnesses sunlight for energy, contributing to nutrient cycling. It serves as prey for marine predators, supporting food webs. Its role in both herbivory and energy transfer is crucial for ecosystem stability,” he told TNIE. Shanawaz managed to photograph a few of these slugs and said that there are several such species in the mangroves.