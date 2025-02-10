Tiny leaf slugs keeping Karwar's marine ecosystem healthy: Researchers
KARWAR: Marine life in and around Karwar is healthy and rich with aquatic life, as per researchers at Department of Marine Biology, Karnataka University Dharwad (KUD). Surprisingly, this is due to tiny creatures like leaf slugs Majali and estuary of Kali, which are indicators of marine ecological health.
A tiny microscopic and macro organism found near Karwar has thrilled the marine biologists. The leaf slugs known as Elysia bantamweights have been identified for the first time in the state’s west coast-regulate algal populations by feeding on them and maintaining ecological balance.
The slugs were found by Shanawaz Rafique, a researcher on marine life. “It harnesses sunlight for energy, contributing to nutrient cycling. It serves as prey for marine predators, supporting food webs. Its role in both herbivory and energy transfer is crucial for ecosystem stability,” he told TNIE. Shanawaz managed to photograph a few of these slugs and said that there are several such species in the mangroves.
This small, vibrant sea slug, decorated with intricate patterns of white and yellow, resembles delicate brushstrokes on the canvas of the ocean. They are found in the warm, shallow waters of coral reefs. They thrive in areas where the sunlight enters through the water, helping it blend seamlessly with the seaweed and algae.
This sea slug feeds primarily on algae. It scrapes off rocks and corals. It doesn’t just munch on any algae, though. “It is known for its selective taste, preferring certain types of algae, particularly those that grow on the reef’s surfaces. As it feeds, it absorbs the algae green pigments, which are stored in its body and help it in a remarkable way, like it can photosynthesise. This means it does not eat to survive but to harness the power of the sun, much like the plants,” said Shanawaz.
The presence of this slug is considered a sign of a healthy, thriving marine ecosystem. Healthy reefs protect coastlines from erosion, support a diversity of marine life and maintain the balance of the ocean’s ecosystem. “Slugs thriving here is a sign that the waters are clean and marine life is healthy and rich,” he said.