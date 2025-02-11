Aero India, ‘Maha Kumbh of collaboration’, starts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Asia’s biggest aerospace exhibition, Aero India-2025, started at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday with a call by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for greater cooperation and collaboration among friendly nations to ensure peace and stability as well as a better world order.

Spectacular display of cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies, and aerobatic performance by fighter jets and helicopters marked the beginning of the 15th edition of Aero India. Singh described it as the “Maha Kumbh” of collaboration and display of India’s strength in defence and aerospace, while drawing a parallel with the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

He said an important objective of Aero India is to showcase India’s industrial capability and technological advancements to the entire world and also to further strengthen symbiotic relations with friendly nations. “We often interact as buyers and sellers, where our relations are at a transactional level.

However, at another level, we forge our partnership beyond the buyer-seller relationship to the level of industrial collaboration. We have many successful examples of co-production and co-development with like-minded countries,” he told participants from friendly nations. Defence ministers and senior-ranking defence officials from many friendly countries are taking part in the show.

Singh said as they enhance the depth of their relations, their success will soar to greater heights. “For us, there is no Indian security or Indian peace in isolation. Security, stability and peace are shared constructs that transcend national borders. The presence of our foreign friends is a testimony to the fact that our partners share our vision of One Earth, One family, One future,” he said.

‘Domestic defence exports crossed Rs 21,000cr’

Rajnath Singh added that they need to work together to face current uncertainties and overcome new challenges. Driving home the need for greater collaboration, he said, “Peace cannot be achieved in a weak state of security. The banyan tree of peace can only stand on the roots of strength. We need to work together to be strong and to ensure a better world order.”