AICC president Kharge, HM Parameshwara plan Dalit Samavesha to counter Dy CM Shivakumar’s ambitions

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara played an envoy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking the latter’s consent to hold an SC/ST communities’ ‘samavesha’ on Sunday. Kharge acceded as the convention would eventually help the party organisation to keep these communities in good books in the long run. Kharge suggested to Parameshwara to invite Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to the convention.

Parameshwara shared Kharge’s views with his cabinet colleagues -- PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, who are all part of the Siddaramaiah coterie. They have decided to go ahead with the ‘Dalit Samavesha’, sources said.

Satish, who has already reached the national capital, told reporters that he has plans to meet high command leaders, including Rahul Gandhi’s man friday and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. Rajanna also left for Delhi and soon, Parameshwara is likely to go separately with a mission to get the go-ahead for the samavesha, sources said.

This is being seen as the Siddaramaiah camp checkmating DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become chief minister once Siddaramaiah steps down from the post after two-and-a-half years of his tenure. Their plan is to pitch for a Dalit chief minister, who is backed by Siddaramaiah, sources said.

In fact, a few days ago, Siddaramaiah had suggested to Parameshwara to hold a meeting of SC/ST MLAs to garner their support, but the party high command, especially AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala did not give the go-ahead. Miffed by the high command’s decision, SC/ST ministers are now going ahead with the SC/ST Samavesha to ensure the communities raise their voice for a Dalit CM.