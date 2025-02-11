Give incentives to manufacturers of aircraft, Shivakumar urges Rajnath

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give incentives to manufacturers of aircraft and helicopters to set up their industry in Karnataka.

Speaking during the inauguration of Aero India 2025, Shivakumar said that Bengaluru is India’s aerospace capital, home to over 60% of the country’s aerospace manufacturing and defence research.

Over 1,50,000 people work in Bengaluru’s aerospace sector, making the city a global leader in aviation and defence technology, he said. “Karnataka plays a crucial role in India’s aerospace sector, contributing 67% of the country’s aircraft and helicopter manufacturing for defence services and 65% of India’s aerospace-related exports.

Despite these impressive figures, there is a significant gap in the industry,” the DyCM added. Shivakumar appealed to Rajnath to consider and give incentives to manufacturers of aircraft and helicopters to set-up their industry in Karnataka and in India.