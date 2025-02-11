India-UK agreements eye next-gen weapons

BENGALURU: The India-UK strategic partnership has taken a major step forward eyeing collaboration in next-generation weapon systems with the formal launch of Defence Partnership–India (DP-I) on Monday, the opening day of the five-day Aero India 2025.

The two countries on Monday signed several agreements. They agreed to expand their collaboration on next-generation weapons with Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signing a contract that will deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM), with an initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers to be delivered this year.

This contract represents an important next step for India-UK defence cooperation in the critical area of air defence.

Following the signing of this initial LBRM contract, both Thales and BDL will further collaborate to produce Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM).

This develops and expands the partnership between Indian and British industry, laying the foundation for BDL and Indian industry to form an integral part of Thales’ global supply chain. It will address mutual security concerns, create jobs in both countries and enable interoperability by both the armies.

UK looking forward to working with India, says diplomat

Announcing DP-I, UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker opened the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025 and highlighted establishing a dedicated programme office within the UK’s Ministry of Defence that would serve as a one-stop shop for strengthening bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.

In a separate development, Matra BAe Dynamics UK (MBDA UK) and BDL have been working together on the installation of a first-of-its-kind Advanced Short-Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, arming current fleet of India’s fighter jets as well as exporting to the world.