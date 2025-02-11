Karnataka government resubmits microfin ordinance to Governor Gehlot, with clarifications

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday re-submitted the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025, to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as it was, with a reply defending that it does not curb one’s basic right, neglect the interest of lenders nor does it restrict loan recovery. The ordinance, with no changes but with clarifications on the issues raised by the governor, was resubmitted with an appeal to him to reconsider and issue the order, official sources in the law department confirmed.

The governor had on Friday returned the ordinance seeking clarifications on various issues, including punishment and penalty for contravention of the law. “Provision has been made for imposing penalty for contravention of Section 8 of the ordinance for punishment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and a fine extending up to Rs 5 lakh and offences under this ordinance are non-bailable.

When the maximum amount of loan that can be given is Rs 3 lakh, the proposed fine of Rs 5 lakh itself is against natural principles. It is observed that the term of punishment proposed is also disproportionate, compared to the provisions already available in other laws for similar offences. It is also against the principle of natural justice,” he remarked.