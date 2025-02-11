KIA registers FIR after hoax drone attack threat on flights

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a hoax drone attack threat on Saturday (February 8), just before the start of Aero India 2025.

The anonymous email warned of a possible drone strike targeting incoming flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala, according to airport police. The threat was linked to a communication sent to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

An FIR has been filed against an unknown individual by the BIAL police under sections 125 (acts endangering life or public safety), 351(4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 353 (circulating statements aimed at public mischief) of the BNS Act 2023.