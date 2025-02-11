KIA registers FIR after hoax drone attack threat on flights

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a hoax drone attack threat on Saturday (February 8), just before the start of Aero India 2025.
The anonymous email warned of a possible drone strike targeting incoming flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala, according to airport police. The threat was linked to a communication sent to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
An FIR has been filed against an unknown individual by the BIAL police under sections 125 (acts endangering life or public safety), 351(4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 353 (circulating statements aimed at public mischief) of the BNS Act 2023.
With the Aero India show taking place at Yelahanka from February 10 to 14 and flights arriving in the city from across India and abroad, security at the airport was ramped up following the email threat.
The message, sent from the email address mahanteshs6699@proton.me, referenced a letter previously sent to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The email read, "There will be a drone attack on landing flights in Bangalore, Chennai or Kerala airport if I do not get any answer for my letter from Basavaraj Bommai."
A police officer said, "We are trying to trace the origin of the email and the background of the sender. We have contacted the relevant authorities." Investigations are ongoing.