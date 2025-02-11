Mob surrounds Udayagiri police station over derogatory post on Congress leaders

Karnataka

The post, which featured semi-nude images of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and others with Arabic inscriptions on their bodies, sparked outrage.
MYSURU: Tension gripped the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru on Monday late night as a large crowd gathered to protest against a derogatory social media post.

The post, which featured semi-nude images of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Arabic inscriptions on their bodies, sparked outrage. The police registered a suo motu case against the accused and arrested him.

As the protest escalated, the crowd resorted to stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to an unspecified number of people.

The police responded by resorting to a lathi charge to disperse the agitators.

