Rowdy-sheeter goes on knifing spree in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A rowdy-sheeter is on a spree of attacking people with a knife in the upscale Indiranagar, triggering panic among residents in the area that they could be his next victim. Four people were attacked within five hours from Saturday night.

Two of the victims are pani puri vendors, while the other two were stabbed for refusing to give him a lift. All the four have filed complaints with the Indiranagar police and are undergoing treatment. The police have registered three attempt-to-murder cases and a robbery case against the accused. He is said to have come out of jail recently and was repeatedly troubling passersby and shop vendors to gain dominance in the area.

The victims are identified as 24-year-old Deepak Kumar Verma of Motappanapalya in Indiranagar and hailing from Prayagraj, 44-year-old M Thammaiah of Appareddypalya in Indiranagar, 24-year-old A Adil, of Cholarapalya on Magadi Road, and 19-year-old P Jaswanth, a resident of 10th ‘A’ cross in Indiranagar.

The accused — Kadamba, 22 — listed as a rowdy-sheeter at the Indiranagar police station, first stabbed Jaswanth when he went to collect water from a BBMP purified water centre around 9.30 pm on Saturday. The accused sat on Jaswanth’s two-wheeler asking for a lift. When he refused, the accused attacked him with a knife and fled. Verma was attacked at his shop around 9.40 pm for not giving him a plate of pani puri as the items were over.

Thammaiah, who runs a pani puri shop, was attacked around 9.50 pm as he asked the accused to pay after eating. Adil was attacked around 2.30 am on Sunday for refusing to give Kadamba a lift till KR Puram railway station. The police are searching for the accused.