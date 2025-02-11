Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team paints skies with tricolour in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), who performed a 11-minute display on the first day of Aero India 2025 on Monday, have reintroduced the tricolour trail after a gap of 13 years, but for the first time on a Hawk aircraft. The tricolours this time will be dispensed from the beginning till the Jai Hind maneuver.

This will be the first time the tricolour will be flown with the Surya Kiran team on a Hawk aircraft. Previously, the tricolour was displayed with the Kiran Mk II aircraft. The team, recognised as the Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, has introduced new maneuvers, including a formation resembling the DNA structure.

Squadron Leader Ankit Vashisth told TNIE that the time between each maneuver has been shortened, with continuous aerial performances scheduled to occur within 30 seconds. These rapid sequences will showcase multiple acrobatic stunts, adding a dynamic flair to the display, he said. The team has also extended its performance duration this year, now lasting 40-44 minutes, up from the previous 30-35 minutes.

The team members mentioned that they had been working to feature the tricolour on the Hawk Mk 132, the Advanced Jet Trainer used by IAF. However, the modification was an indigenous effort, and the changes required were challenging to implement.

Russian Su-57

For the first time, Aero India 2025 is hosting two of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter jets. Among them, the Russian Su-57, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, captivated the audience on Monday afternoon.

The maneuvers demonstrated the aircraft’s advanced combat capabilities and exceptional agility, leaving spectators in awe. Russia’s premier stealth multirole fighter is equipped with cutting-edge avionics, supercruise technology, and advanced stealth features, making it one of the most formidable aircraft in modern warfare. These capabilities allow the Su-57 to carry out complex combat missions with high efficiency, while remaining nearly invisible to enemy radar.

Sarang missing

IAF’s premier display team, Sarang, was notably absent from this year’s Aero India, as all 330 Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters have been grounded following a crash in January.