‘Almost stopping’ aircraft in mid-air is a complex manoeuvre: Veteran Su-57 pilot

BENGALURU: Every time the mighty fifth-generation Russian fighter jet Sukhoi-57 takes to the skies with a roar, it leaves the spectators spellbound. Legendary test pilot Sergey Bogdan, who is performing breathtaking maneuvers to demonstrate the aircraft’s agility and capabilities at the ongoing Aero India 2025, says one of the most complex aerobatics maneuvers is “almost stopping” the aircraft in mid-air.

That is also the signature maneuver of the jet. As the aircraft performs a near-stationary hovering maneuver, for a short while, it appears like a helicopter hovering over the air base.

Bogdan says he noticed some manoeuvres, including “very intense stopping “ of aircraft and other aerial combat tactics that he had performed years back in an air show in Russia in the Top Gun: Maverick - Tom Cruise starrer Hollywood movie.

The Russian pilot didn’t seem to be much impressed with the American fifth-generation stealth fighter jet F35, which is also flying in the air show. Perhaps, for the first time, two of the most advanced jets are sharing the same airspace in this part of the world.

“It was a pleasure to fly here and look at Indian pilots mastering the techniques. It was okay to have a look at what the American side performed at this air show,” the veteran pilot said after taking part in a flying display at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Tuesday.