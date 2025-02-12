Capgemini showcases next-generation defence solutions at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: Under next-gen defence solutions, Capgemini said it is supporting defence modernisation by providing cybersecurity, digital engineering, and advanced data analytics to enhance mission readiness, operational effectiveness, and secure communications.

At Aero India 2025, IT services and consulting company Capgemini has exhibited its products and services. Shobha Kulavil, VP and Industry Platform Leader for Aerospace & Defence, India, Capgemini said, in smart manufacturing, the company supports its clients in manufacturing and operations transformation by deploying solutions, leveraging digital tech such as IoT (Internet of Things), AR/VR, AI, etc.

“Advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and digital twin, enable us to support A&D (Aerospace and Defence) organisations in optimising performance, ensuring security, and accelerating their digital transformation journey. Our A&D offerings span across the entire value chain — from design and engineering to manufacturing and supply chain,” she said.

On the company’s services, she said it covers the entire life cycle (advise, design, build, roll out, and run) in four domains: Management Systems, Data Platform, Digital Applications, and Intelligence. By integrating green technologies, optimising fuel efficiency, and enhancing energy management solutions, the company supports sustainable transformation in A&D.

“We continue to shape the future of the industry with our expertise in emerging technologies, helping organisations navigate complex challenges and unlock new opportunities in an ever-evolving global landscape,” she added. The company’s showcase at the event includes the top priorities of the industry such as intelligent and collaborative supply chain, digital continuity, immersive technologies and GenAI and A&D talent development, among others.

Recently, in a report on Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defence, Capgemini said large aerospace original equipment manufacturers are applying digital twins to various segments of their manufacturing processes.