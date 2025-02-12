Congress’ ‘appeasement politics’ led to Mysuru incident, says BJP

BENGALURU/MYSURU: BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress government for “appeasement politics” over the Mysuru flare-up, where a mob surrounded the Udayagiri police station late on Monday night and demanded that the accused, arrested for an offensive social media post, be handed over to them.

During his visit to the police station on Tuesday afternoon, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka condemned the mob for resorting to violence even after the police took the man into custody for allegedly sharing a derogatory social media post.

Drawing parallels between the Congress government’s controversial decision to withdraw cases against individuals involved in a similar attack on a police station in Hubballi, Ashoka blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for setting a precedent that emboldened such people.

He said CCTV cameras have captured the perpetrators and the police should act without delay. Criticising the administration for allowing the situation to escalate, where police stations are surrounded and attacked, he linked it to the broader law and order crisis in the state.

Condemning the incident, where stones were thrown at the police station, he said it is a crime and cannot be pardoned.