HAL order book to reach Rs 2.5 lakh crore by 2025-26, says CMD

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) order book is expected to touch Rs 2,50,000 crore. HAL, as of December, has orders worth over Rs 1,30,000 crore. The next 12 months’ order accretion is estimated at Rs 1,65,000 crore, the PSU’s Chief Managing Director Dr DK Sunil said on Tuesday.
Sharing details about HAL’s major deals at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Sunil said that the PSU’s order pipeline is healthy.
“We are actively pursuing two major contracts, namely 97 LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) MK 1A and 156 LCH (Ligh Combat Helicopter) orders. These two orders will add Rs 1,30,000 crore to our order book. The next 12 months’ order accretion is estimated at Rs 1,65,000 crores, including the orders for Su-30 Upgrade, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter design and development (IMRH D&D) Sanction and regular Repair and Overhaul (ROH) Orders,” he elaborated.
Sunil said that with all these orders, HAL expects the order book position to increase to around Rs 2,50,000 crore by the end of 2025-26.
Pointing out that HAL stands at the forefront of Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission with indigenous aircraft and helicopter platforms, Sunil said, “The success of platforms like the LCA Tejas, LCH Prachand, ALH Dhruv, and HTT-40 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, self-reliance, and innovation.
During the nine months of the current year, we have received fresh orders of Rs 55,800 crore, which comprises Rs 39,000 crore of manufacturing orders (240 AL 31 FP Engines—Rs. 25,350 Crores and 12 SU-30 MKI—Rs. 12,573 crore) and Rs 16,500 crore of ROH, spares, and D&D orders.
Sunil said that the export of military products remains a challenge and that in the nine-month period, HAL has received export orders of Rs 300 crore. He said that to boost exports, the Maharatna has come up with multi-strategies, which include setting up offices abroad and tying up with local companies to facilitate maintenance and repair.
Sunil further said that HAL is investing Rs 2,500 crore annually for research and development.