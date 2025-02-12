HAL order book to reach Rs 2.5 lakh crore by 2025-26, says CMD

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) order book is expected to touch Rs 2,50,000 crore. HAL, as of December, has orders worth over Rs 1,30,000 crore. The next 12 months’ order accretion is estimated at Rs 1,65,000 crore, the PSU’s Chief Managing Director Dr DK Sunil said on Tuesday.

Sharing details about HAL’s major deals at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Sunil said that the PSU’s order pipeline is healthy.

“We are actively pursuing two major contracts, namely 97 LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) MK 1A and 156 LCH (Ligh Combat Helicopter) orders. These two orders will add Rs 1,30,000 crore to our order book. The next 12 months’ order accretion is estimated at Rs 1,65,000 crores, including the orders for Su-30 Upgrade, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter design and development (IMRH D&D) Sanction and regular Repair and Overhaul (ROH) Orders,” he elaborated.

Sunil said that with all these orders, HAL expects the order book position to increase to around Rs 2,50,000 crore by the end of 2025-26.