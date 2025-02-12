India’s defence transformation takes centre stage at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: “Energy, energy, energy”—that’s how Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Aero India 2025, the largest air show to date, as he highlighted India’s rapid transformation in the defence sector.

Speaking at the indigenisation event and valedictory ceremony of Aero India 2025 in Yelahanka, the Union Minister emphasised India’s exponential growth in defence manufacturing, with homegrown fighter jets, missile systems, and naval vessels strengthening national security while attracting global attention.

Singh highlighted India’s shift from being an import-dependent nation to a self-reliant defence powerhouse. “Ten years ago, we depended on other countries for nearly 70% of our defence needs. Today, the situation has completely changed—about 70% of our defence production is happening within the country,” he said.

He also underscored India’s growing role as a defence exporter. “From small weapons to advanced missile systems like BrahMos and Akash, we are supplying military equipment to several countries,” he said, crediting industry leaders and policymakers for establishing India as a trusted global defence partner.

Describing the scale of Aero India as “unmatched and historic,” Singh lauded the enthusiasm of Indian startups, entrepreneurs, and global defence companies. “The energy at this event is incredible. It reflects the confidence and ambition of India’s defence industry,” he said.