MYSURU: Tension prevailed in Udayagiri on Monday night when a large mob thronged the police station there demanding that action be taken against a man who had shared an offensive post showing I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders in a bad light.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob. At least nine police personnel, including an ACP, two inspectors and three constables, were injured and some vehicles were damaged when the mob threw stones at the station.

However, the situation was peaceful on Tuesday and security has been tightened in Udayagiri and surrounding areas of Mysuru. Trouble started after the man shared an offensive post on social media, which had morphed semi-nude images of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wearing skull caps. The images also had some slogans in Arabic.

ADGP Hithendra, who rushed to the city on Tuesday, took the police officers to task for their delayed action against the unruly mob. He sought to know why the accused was taken to Udayagiri station and why police allowed people to assemble there.

It is alleged that the news of police taking the accused into custody after registering a suo-motu case was leaked. Immediately, people rushed to the station where an argument between them and police personnel broke out. Soon, some in the crowd started throwing stones at the station and police personnel.