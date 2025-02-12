Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team showcases precision flying at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: A team of 17 flying officials and 80 ground staff is what comprises the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. SKAT is the cynosure of all eyes at prominent air shows globally, including the famed biennial Aero India.

Of the 17 personnel, nine take to the skies, and the Position No. 4 holds is the most crucial. Reason: He is in the centre and is at most risk.

“All the other aircraft are close by, and holding this position is most important and risky,” explained Sqn Ldr Sandeep Dhayal (Sandy). In the present team of nine pilots that is flying in the Aero India 2025, this position is held by Group Captain S Karthik, who flies the Mirage 2000 and is the commander of the squadron.

The flight commandant of the SKAT in this season is Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, who holds Position No. 1. The pilot who flies the Su-30 is the one who interacts with the audience during the aerial display.

“Each pilot is inducted into the SKAT for a duration of three years and is hand-picked based on their skill and precision flying experience of their respective aircraft. The team comprises pilots who fly Mirage, Su-30, Jaguars, and others. After three years, they go back to their fleet,” explained Sandy.