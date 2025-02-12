Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team showcases precision flying at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: A team of 17 flying officials and 80 ground staff is what comprises the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. SKAT is the cynosure of all eyes at prominent air shows globally, including the famed biennial Aero India.
Of the 17 personnel, nine take to the skies, and the Position No. 4 holds is the most crucial. Reason: He is in the centre and is at most risk.
“All the other aircraft are close by, and holding this position is most important and risky,” explained Sqn Ldr Sandeep Dhayal (Sandy). In the present team of nine pilots that is flying in the Aero India 2025, this position is held by Group Captain S Karthik, who flies the Mirage 2000 and is the commander of the squadron.
The flight commandant of the SKAT in this season is Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, who holds Position No. 1. The pilot who flies the Su-30 is the one who interacts with the audience during the aerial display.
“Each pilot is inducted into the SKAT for a duration of three years and is hand-picked based on their skill and precision flying experience of their respective aircraft. The team comprises pilots who fly Mirage, Su-30, Jaguars, and others. After three years, they go back to their fleet,” explained Sandy.
SKAT, No. 52 of the Indian Air Force Squadron, was formed in 1996 and is based at Bidar Air Force Training Station. They suspended the operation of HAL’s two-seater HJT-16 Kiran MK-2 in 2011 and re-established it with Hawk MK-132 in 2015.
“Compared to Kiran, Hawk is heavier. So a larger angle is drawn while making turns. However, these are more powerful and can be used in war and other operations. Thus, close manoeuvres in Hawks are risky and need more precision. We fly as close as even 5 m during the air display. This is done not just to thrill the crowd but to show the precision and amount of practice that is put in. The SKAT aims to motivate the youth,” echoed the team.
Training for display is done from September to March, and the period from March to September is utilised to train new officers and to perfect the training.
“The more we fly and train, the better we get,” said Sqadron Leader Vishnu, who also flies Su-30 and in SKAT holds Position No.3.
Explaining the number of manoeuvres, Wing Commander Abhimanyu Tyagi, who also flies the Mig-27, said they have done a maximum of 25 manoeuvres for a duration of around 45 minutes.