ATC at Yelahanka ensures smooth coordination with foreign pilots at Aero India

BENGALURU: The role of Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Yelahanka Air Base is not just limited to checking if the runway is clear and alert of emergencies, but also to ensure that there is smooth coordination with the pilots, including those from overseas.

“Our communication and coordination with pilots is a must, but limited. With the Russian pilot flying the Su-57, it is limited even more. Though they know basic English, we keep it minimal,” said an official, handling the ATC. Citing a recent conversation, he said, “The pilot just uses some words like ‘takeoff’ and we respond ‘cleared’. For landing, he says ‘final’ and we give the landing clearance.”

This is the first time that Aero India has marked the arrival of the Russian fifth-generation fighter jet Sukhoi-57. The 62- year-old test pilot, who is also a trainer, Sergey Bogdan, captured the attention of the onlookers at the airshow with his 10-minute breathtaking manoeuvres.

“Coordination is very important. All pilots globally follow the International Civil Aviation Rules and know the basic communication commands. Their accents differ. The same is here. If any further communication is needed with the Su-57 pilot, we are using translators. As soon as a foreign team lands, a detailed coordination briefing of around 2-3 hours is held where the ground handling rules and requirements are briefed. The procedures and guidelines to follow are told, which have to be agreed upon,” the officer said.

When the pilots initially reach the air base to fly, the ATC tells them the area they have for their sorties.

Recollecting a lighter moment, the officer said the same instructions were given to Bogdan. But he was to be told to come back when he started his manoeuvre as he was going ahead of the visual display area. That took some time, but he got control of it. The officer asserted that there have been no untoward incidents because of language issues.