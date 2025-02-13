Experts urge Karnataka to prioritise investor aftercare, look beyond neighbouring states

BENGALURU: Experts, who focused on five areas to help achieve Karnataka Vision 2030 in five years here on Wednesday at the Invest Karnataka-2025 Global Investors’ Meet (GIM), suggested that the government should ensure ‘aftercare’ to investors after clearing projects through a single-window system and build the trust for additional investments. They advised Karnataka not to compare itself with neighbouring states, but with China and Silicon Valley.

Matthew Stephenson, head, of investment and services, World Economic Forum, who moderated the discussion, was highly appreciative of the government revamping its single-window clearance policy. Karnataka should graduate from technology to deep technology from GCCs to GCEs, he suggested.

But Venkat Raju, CEO, Turbostart Global, said, “Single-window clearance is highly commendable, but this is not something new, as several other governments have done it. The support is required not just at the time of investment or clearance, but it should be a continuous engagement. The keyword is ‘aftercare’ post single-window clearance as to how to continue to increase the capital from the investors. If it fails, unfortunately, they may make an exit,” he elaborated.

Karnataka should think about its transformational capabilities with respect to diversified ecosystem cutting across sectors with an edge of having IISc, ISRO and biotechnology companies.

Mohit Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, KPIT Technologies, said the mindset should also change. “Not just look at the neighbouring states, but at China or Silicon Valley, when we look at what we can do for the ease of doing business and speed,” he suggested.