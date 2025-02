BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed a long-term contract with Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), the world’s leading Aircraft engine maker for supply of turbine forged parts for their LEAP engines during Aero India 2025 on Wednesday.

An MoU was signed between the two companies in October 2023, to develop industrial cooperation with commercial engine parts manufacturing. This is the first contract as part of this Industrial co-operation, an official release stated.

Under the terms of this contract, HAL will produce forged parts for LEAP Engine at its state-of-the-art Ring Rolling facility at Foundry & Forge Division in Bengaluru, supporting the LEAP program’s ramp-up for global airline requirements.

“Safran and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited are having a long-standing relationship enriched over the past few decades through the joint development of the ‘Shakti’ helicopter engine, which also paved the way for co-design and co-development of the IMRH engine.We are delighted to take this collaboration to the next level and support their LEAP engine production with critical Nickel Ring forgings”, said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Chair-man & MD DK Sunil.