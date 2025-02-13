Karnataka

Invest Karnataka Awards honour industry leaders driving state's economic growth

The Karnataka Success Stories booklet showcasing transformative investments was released.
BENGALURU: The Invest Karnataka Awards celebrated industry pioneers who played a crucial role in Karnataka’s economic development. Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal honoured companies excelling in investment, employment generation, R&D, sustainability and innovation.

Among the awardees were Foxconn (Investment Titan Award), Samsung R&D Institute (Innovation Excellence Award), JSW Group (Investor of the Decade), Infosys (Champion of Employment Generation in IT), and Biocon Group (Sunrise Sector Pioneer in Biotechnology & Life Sciences), recognizing their outstanding contributions to Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem. 

A Karnataka Success Stories booklet, a comprehensive publication showcasing transformative investments and success stories that have redefined industries in the state, was released.

The evening also featured a vibrant cultural showcase celebrating Karnataka’s rich heritage, including performances by Dr Prakash Sontakke Ensemble, Aayana Dance Company and a 3D visual projection of Bengaluru Palace.  

