Japanese firms commit Rs 7,500 crore investment in Karnataka at Invest Karnataka 2025

BENGALURU: Karnataka is emerging as the investment destination for Japanese companies, as 15 firms commit investments worth Rs 7,500 crore at Invest Karnataka 2025. They signed MoUs at the event and pledged investments across sectors, including automobile manufacturing, industrial automation and advanced technology.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited has committed Rs 3,748 crore investment, followed by NIDEC Industrial Automation India with Rs 600 crore, among others.

These new investments and collaborations will contribute to job creation, economic development and technological advancements. Also, Bengaluru-based ASM Technologies has signed an MoU to invest Rs 510 crore to expand design-led manufacturing capabilities for ESDM.

The government also informed that Vijayapura has attracted major investments. Suzlon has announced its collaboration with the government to develop 3000MW of wind energy and establish a Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility in Vijayapura.

Suzlon will recruit 90 per cent of its workforce from ITI graduates and work closely with Karnataka’s technical institutes to co-create skill development programmes.