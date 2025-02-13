Karnataka governor approves ordinance to curb coercive microfinance practices

BENGALURU: Two days after the state government resubmitted the Karnataka Micro Finance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance 2025, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approved it on Wednesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X that the Ordinance will come into effect immediately.

The governor had advised the government to introduce the Bill in the coming budget session and pass it after a thorough discussion. Under the Ordinance, violators can be tried and punished by the Judicial Magistrate First Class.

They may be sentenced up to 10 years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine up to Rs 5 lakh. The offences under the Ordinance are cognisable and non-bailable.