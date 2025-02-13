Padma awardee Sukri Bommagowda Passes away at 88

Sukrajji’s activism was deeply personal. She lost her husband, Bommagowda, at the age of 16. He was an alcohol addict and passed away at 46, leaving a lasting impact on her life. His death motivated her to lead social movements within her community.

Her dedication and contributions gained national recognition when she was honored with the Padma Shri award in 2017.

"Live a simple life without harming anyone or nature"—this was Sukrajji’s message to the schoolchildren who visited her, said her relative Manjunath Gowda.

"Every week, hundreds of schoolchildren on educational tours in Uttara Kannada visited Sukrajji. Her home had become a must-visit place for many," he recalled.

Apart from the Padma Shri, Sukrajji was also honored with the Nadoja Award and the Rajyotsava Award by the Karnataka government. In the 1980s, Akashvani teams from Karwar and Dharwad recorded hundreds of her folk songs, ensuring that her legacy would be preserved for future generations.

The Halakki community, to which she belonged, is known for its deep connection with nature and its distinctive traditional attire.

Political leaders and dignitaries from Uttara Kannada district have expressed their condolences over her passing. MLAs Satish Sail and Dinakar Shetty, along with BJP state vice president and former MLA Roopali Naik, paid their respects.