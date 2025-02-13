Warfare growing complex technology alone not enough: CDS Anil Chauhan

BENGALURU: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday that warfare by nature itself is getting very complex and aligning technologies with future warfare is not the only answer. That is only part of the answer to winning warfare, he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff said they need to evolve new concepts, and new doctrines, create new organisations for such kinds of combats, and build new cultures and processes if they have to win and technologies will provide some part of it.

The CDS said warfare is becoming more and more complex, and for that, they need to build technologies for cross-domain operations. He underscored the need to align scientific advancements with future weapon systems, advocating for a comprehensive and integrated approach to national security.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Aligning technologies with the future warfare’ conducted by Synergia Foundation, in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

“We prepare for war with the soldier’s aim of winning it. A unified theatre command will be the foundation of a strategically agile and operationally decisive force,” he said. The CDS said technology drives tactics, and tactics drive technology. The ability to control information, predict adversarial moves, and deploy precision-strike capabilities will define the future battlefield, he said.

“Tomorrow’s combat could be between humans and machines-eventually, it may be fought between machines and machines,” he said.

The conference explored the strategic role of automation, drone warfare, and electronic countermeasures, underscoring their critical impact on modern combat scenarios.