BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flies in HTT-40, hails HAL’s contributions

BENGALURU: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took a sortie in an HTT-40 trainer aircraft at Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station on Thursday morning. The young BJP MP was set for flying at around 8 am and flew in the aircraft for about 30 minutes.

After finishing his sortie, he spoke to the media and said that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is the pride of the nation and Bengaluru. He alleged that the UPA government in 2012, had placed an order from a Swiss company and purchased Pilatus aircraft.

He went on to say that Indian companies like HAL were not given prominence, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, HAL was given the necessary encouragement.

“In a record 40 months, HAL and our own engineers produced the HTT-40, which is a state-of-the-art basic trainer, produced completely in India,” Surya said, adding that the HTT aircraft are second to none in the world.