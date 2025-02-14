Drones at next level: Carrying people, cutting congestion

BENGALURU: The use of drone technology is advancing at a rapid pace. Their role has expanded from survey and surveillance to transporting emergency medical equipment and helping the defence sector. Now, it has moved a step ahead: Companies manufacturing drones and light utility aircraft are looking at transporting people to reduce urban congestion.

“We are looking at developing a drone that can shift people during medical emergencies and for evacuation during disasters, it is in testing phase. It can be stretched and used in case of urban congestion,” Lakhsay Dang, CTO, Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDE), told The New Indian Express. The Pune-based firm was one of the startups showcasing their expertise and innovation at Aero India 2025.

“The drone we are working on is the upgraded version of the existing Varuna HA (High Altitude). It was conceptualised and made in 2022 for the Indian Navy to transport equipment weighing up to 150kg. We are working on creating a new model that will fly at high altitudes and carry up to 200kg,” he said.

SDE had participated in the ADITI -- Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) -- challenge organised by the department of Defence Production. They were given a challenge project by the defence sector last year to develop drone technology.

Another innovative aerial transport project addressing traffic congestion and easing connectivity is the EVTOL (Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) EV aircraft, developed by Hyderabad-based firm BluJ Aerospace Private Limited.

“A first of its kind, this EV aircraft is different from the others as it uses hydrogen energy and not lithium batteries. We are looking at easing commuting to other cities, which the government is presently working on under the Udaan scheme,” said Pranay Rebala, Vice-President - Product, BluJ Aero.

He explained that under Udaan, there is a need to set up airports in tier-2 and and tier-3 cities, but with these it is not. A second version with increased travel range from 300km to 800km is being worked on which will be able to carry up to one tonne of weight. It will be light in weight and size, giving it the advantage of take-off and landing anywhere. They are also faster than helicopters.