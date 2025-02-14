Ground force that help metal birds fly high in the sky

BENGALURU: While pilots perform daredevil stunts in their lean mean machines capturing the attention of the audience during Aero India, little is known of men who work behind the scenes supporting these pilots.

These are the men who ensure that the aircraft are not low on fuel. “We cannot afford to rest. We have to be present not just when a call is made, but also immediately after an aircraft lands. Be it choppers, Hawks or trainer jets, nothing can ever be low on fuel,” said a fuel operator, working with the Indian Air Force.

The backend of the main runway is busy as these fuel tablet teams continuously make rounds to the runway and hangars to refuel the craft and coordinate with pilots and the ground team.

“We carry jet fuel, similar to what is used in the civil airlines, only from stipulated stations, to each of the aircraft soon after it lands. We check the fuel levels and refill them,” said a busy tanker operator.

The personnel are trained to work with the IAF. The mobile fuel teams work round the clock with the defence forces and the technical teams of each aircraft to check each time they land. They also have to closely follow the flying schedules.