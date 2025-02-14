Karnataka a major cog in Indo-Australia trade relationship

Australian diplomats and experts said Australia will be a natural partner to boost India’s ambition to become the world’s skilling capital and Karnataka will have a huge role to play.

Speaking at a discussion on ‘Australia and Karnataka: Where Are We Now And What Are The Opportunities?’ at the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet (GIM), Australian trade and investment commissioner for South Asia, Vik Singh, elaborated on the opportunities both India and Australia can tap into with a thrust on Karnataka.

Bengaluru is unique with a lot of vibrancy, with more and more students choosing Australia as their preferred ‘premium’ destination and the country will continue to do a lot more with festivals showcasing the best.

“India went through phenomenal change, with the NEP target to achieve 50 percent of Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and it needs 14 new universities to be established per week to meet that demand and the transnational educational partnerships play a key role,” he said.

“We continue to invest in Bengaluru because of its vibrant ecosystem and Karnataka will be my home for the next three years to establish people-to-people links,” he said.

He mentioned the Australia-India skilling programme, funded by the Australian government, stating that Tamil Nadu benefitted from the quantum training. “We are having multiple conversations with Karnataka, finding opportunities in GCCs and the India and Australia collaboration is for the world,” he remarked.

Irfan Malik, president and national associate chair, AIBC, underscored the trade agreement put in place in 2022 and said what Australia needs, India has got and vice versa in terms of trade and industry. Australia got the critical minerals that were needed for India’s semiconductor manufacturing industry, he pointed out.

“A lot of things are happening in defence, space tech, skilling, and education and Karnataka has a lot to offer. We are visiting ITIs and GTDCs,” he said.

In her opening remarks, Hilary McGeachy, Australian Consul General, Bengaluru, stressed strengthening the business ties with great collaboration between the two countries.