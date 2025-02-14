‘Shift airshow venue; move it to December’

BENGALURU: Shifting Aero India from its current venue of Air Force Station Yelahanka (AFSY) and moving the event to December instead of February have been highlighted in the feedback from various government agencies reviewing Aero India 2025.

Officials from disaster management under the Union ministries of Home Affairs and Earth Sciences along with those from state departments of revenue, traffic police and health, who conducted the review, mainly assessed traffic choke and block points outside and inside AFSY, the weather conditions impacting health, the parking area, the Aerial Display Viewing Area (ADVA), the locations of food courts, entry and exit points, and the locations of the chalets and the exhibition halls.

The feedback after the review pointed at Bengaluru no longer being ideal for hosting the airshow because of the uncontrolled growth of the city and its traffic volumes. “The traffic jams reported on all days of the airshow is a testimony to it. Many choke and block points have been identified inside the aerospace and outside that need attention,” one official part of the review and feedback told The New Indian Express.

“We are also thinking of suggesting if the airshow can be held in December instead of February. But it’s subject to visibility, which is essential for the air show,” another senior government official said, requesting anonymity.