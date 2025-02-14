‘Shift airshow venue; move it to December’

BENGALURU: Shifting Aero India from its current venue of Air Force Station Yelahanka (AFSY) and moving the event to December instead of February have been highlighted in the feedback from various government agencies reviewing Aero India 2025.
Officials from disaster management under the Union ministries of Home Affairs and Earth Sciences along with those from state departments of revenue, traffic police and health, who conducted the review, mainly assessed traffic choke and block points outside and inside AFSY, the weather conditions impacting health, the parking area, the Aerial Display Viewing Area (ADVA), the locations of food courts, entry and exit points, and the locations of the chalets and the exhibition halls.
The feedback after the review pointed at Bengaluru no longer being ideal for hosting the airshow because of the uncontrolled growth of the city and its traffic volumes. “The traffic jams reported on all days of the airshow is a testimony to it. Many choke and block points have been identified inside the aerospace and outside that need attention,” one official part of the review and feedback told The New Indian Express.
“We are also thinking of suggesting if the airshow can be held in December instead of February. But it’s subject to visibility, which is essential for the air show,” another senior government official said, requesting anonymity.
‘February was ideal for air show, but now it’s become too hot’
“Initially, February was chosen as the ideal month for the airshow because of clear blue skies and the salubrious climate the month offers. But over the years, due to change in climatic conditions, February has become hot. Many people have been complaining about rising temperatures.
It has also been observed that the flypast happens from 9am-12noon, or 12pm- 2pm and from 2pm-4pm when the skies are clear. The same can be done even in December,” he said. The state government agencies are collating and studying how temperatures were in December in the previous years, before putting this suggestion on the table during the post-Aero India review meeting.
The official added there was also a rise in incidents of dry grass burning this season, which is unsafe. “The temperatures are high, weather is dry, grass is dry, making it an ideal fuel for combustion. No matter how many precautions are taken and dry grass cleared, there were minor incidents. This year a rise in the number of dust storms was also reported,” he said. Due to the hot and dry weather conditions at the airshow, many visitors were seen exiting the venue foregoing the aerial displays.
“We had purchased tickets to see the show. Last time we watched from ADVA, and it was hot and dusty. This time, we came to the main display area. There was no dust, but the heat was too much. My colleagues and families were unable to handle it and we had to leave mid-show,” said Sanchit L, who was at the show.