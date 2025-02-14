Sukri Bommagowda’s voice kept Halakki traditions alive despite hardships

HUBBALLI: Sukri Bommagowda, fondly called Sukrajji, was just 16 years old when she lost her husband. While her community urged her to remarry, she refused, giving the example of a jungle bird that mates for life. Instead, she chose to remain single and dedicate herself to preserving the rich traditions of the Halakki community.

Despite living in poverty, Sukrajji worked tirelessly to safeguard Halakki culture. Thanks to her efforts, many villages in Ankola Taluk still have no liquor outlets, a testament to the social movement she led.

Akshata Krishnamurthy, who authored three books on Sukrajji’s life, recalled, “While documenting Sukrajji, it was an entirely new experience to witness her incredible energy in memorising and singing folk songs. She could sing continuously for more than a day without stopping. I grew up seeing her from my childhood—she used to sing on the radio and at functions. At that time, many women were shy to appear in public and sing, but Sukri Bommagowda broke those stereotypes and stepped forward to create awareness among her community members.”