Your cup of coffee to become dearer by Rs 5

BENGALURU: The cuppa that breaks your morning slumber, or keeps you awake during late night hours or even gives a refreshing break will pinch your pocket from this month-end.

The cost of a cup of coffee will rise by Rs 5. Reason: The cost of roasted powdered coffee sold by roasters will increase by Rs 100 per kg in February and again by Rs 100 per kg by March-end. Members of the Indian Coffee Roasters’ Association and Coffee Board officials said price rise is inevitable.

This is the second price rise this financial year. The reason: fluctuations in the international coffee market.

Association president Perikal M Sundar said, “When the cost of coffee powder per kg goes up to Rs 1,000-1,100 from Rs 800-850, those selling a cup of coffee will have no option but to hike the price by around Rs 5. We cannot increase the chicory blend as it will affect the quality and aroma.”

Coffee prices have been steadily increasing. Robusta prices increased from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 520 a kg from January 2024. Also, Arabica coffee prices shot up from Rs 290 to Rs 750 per kg between January 2024 and February 2025.

There are around 500 roasters in Karnataka. Of them, around 300 are in Bengaluru. Roasters are allowed to blend up to 49% chicory with coffee. But roasters blend not more than 15-20% depending on the demand.

Dr KG Jagadeesha, CEO and secretary, Coffee Board, Karnataka, said prices of coffee increased steadily from 2001 and now it is up 80%. It depends upon the international market where supply and demand is regulated.