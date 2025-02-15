Aero India 2025: Embraer plans India subsidiary by Q2 2025

BENGALURU: Responding to the demand from India’s booming military market, Brazilian aerospace and defence giant Embraer is not only looking to offer its flagship C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force, but is also planning to open a new Embraer India subsidiary in New Delhi, which is likely to be operational by the second quarter of 2025.

“We are about to open a new office in Delhi, where we will have comprehensive operations for our commercial and executive aircraft, defence, service and support, supply chain, and engineering. This is one of the first major steps to expand Embraer’s serious presence in India. It’s just a matter of time, to finalise some agreements with some local companies in Delhi,” Embraer Defense & Security CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said.

Accordingly, the new India subsidiary aims to provide engineering services, undertake strategic sourcing, and handle service and spares support and business development. In February last year, Embraer signed an MoU with Mahindra Defence Systems, with whom the company is offering the C-390 Millennium to the IAF.

The C-390 Millennium was on static display at Aero India 2025, second time in a row. The aircraft is a contender for IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme. The IAF is looking for 40-80 aircraft with a cargo capacity of 18-30 tonnes, in a bid to replace its ageing fleet of Antonov An-32s and Ilyushin Il-76s. The other contenders in the MTA include the Airbus A400M Atlas and the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, of which the IAF already operates 12 planes.