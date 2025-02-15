Aero India comes to an end, with treats for public

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s largest aerospace and defense event, came to an end on Friday. Held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, the five-day biennial event showcased some of the world’s most advanced aviation and indigenous technologies and attracted large crowds on February 13 and 14, when the public had access to the venue.
By 8 am, people were already lined up outside the venue, eagerly waiting for the show to begin, while traffic snarls left many stranded on the road for over an hour.
Ballari Road towards the airport was particularly affected, as traffic did not move for over 30 minutes and moved at a snail’s pace for nearly two hours. Despite the scorching sun and traffic mess, visitors made their way to the venue to catch watch majestic metal birds flying.
The aerial display on Friday kicked off with performances by the HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), followed by Su-30 MKI and Tejas fighter jets, all of which had the crowd cheering. However, the crowd’s favorite was Russia’s Su-57. The fighter jet, with its powerful roar and manoeuvres, left the audience in awe. Equally captivating were the performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team.
Their precise aerobatics were a crowd favourite, especially their heart-shaped formation performed for Valentine’s Day and the DNA structure formation with tricoloured trails, a design that had not been seen in 13 years. This display of the Indian flag’s colours was met with loud cheers.
This year’s event featured over 70 thrilling flying displays, showcasing the latest advancements in aviation technology.
However, despite the excitement in the air, the traffic outside remained a significant challenge throughout the day. The roads leading to and from the venue were packed with visitors trying to catch buses, autos, and cabs, further worsening the congestion. Police personnel were seen assisting people and in navigating crowded roads.
While many visitors stayed until the end of the air show, witnessing both aerial display sessions, many others left after the first session, unable to bear the intense heat and fearing severe traffic congestion in the evening.