Aero India comes to an end, with treats for public

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s largest aerospace and defense event, came to an end on Friday. Held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, the five-day biennial event showcased some of the world’s most advanced aviation and indigenous technologies and attracted large crowds on February 13 and 14, when the public had access to the venue.

By 8 am, people were already lined up outside the venue, eagerly waiting for the show to begin, while traffic snarls left many stranded on the road for over an hour.

Ballari Road towards the airport was particularly affected, as traffic did not move for over 30 minutes and moved at a snail’s pace for nearly two hours. Despite the scorching sun and traffic mess, visitors made their way to the venue to catch watch majestic metal birds flying.

The aerial display on Friday kicked off with performances by the HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), followed by Su-30 MKI and Tejas fighter jets, all of which had the crowd cheering. However, the crowd’s favorite was Russia’s Su-57. The fighter jet, with its powerful roar and manoeuvres, left the audience in awe. Equally captivating were the performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team.