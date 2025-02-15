Bullet-proof security booth to keep soldiers safe, comfortable

BENGALURU: Personnel of the Indian Army, IAF, BSF, CISF, and others, who guard our borders and crucial institutions, sitting behind sandbags round the clock, braving harsh weather conditions, can now rely on a fully-indigenous prototype bullet-resistant security booth developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC), Chennai. The booth made its debut at Aero India.

“The ‘High-Velocity Multi-Hit Resistant Movable Protective Booth’ stands 4 ft X 4ft X 8 ft, weighing 1,650 kg. The booth is bullet-proof, ensuring protection for the soldiers in the most challenging environments, and is multi-hit resistant.

It is fixed with movable castor wheels, and can be installed and dismantled in an hour,” said Dr Amar Prakash, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Advanced Protective Structures and Mechanics Laboratory, CSIR - SERC, Chennai.

“The booth offers ample space for security personnel to operate with desired protection from short projectiles of 7.62-mm calibre,” he said, adding that the booth is priced at Rs 2 lakh.