Clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah, wife in MUDA case?

MYSURU: Lokayukta police have reportedly given a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and relatives in the alleged scam in allotment of sites by MUDA under the 50:50 scheme.

According to sources, in the final probe report submitted to the central office, the Lokayukta police here have stated that MUDA officials were responsible for lapses in the allotment of sites and the CM or his wife and relatives had no role in it.

The case pertains to allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife, by MUDA as compensation for acquiring her 3.16 acres of land at Kesare to develop a residential layout.

The report stated that there was no political pressure to allot those 14 sites and the alleged irregularities were committed by MUDA officials at various levels.

Mysuru Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted the 2,500-page report to IGP Subramanyeshwar Rao.

The sources said the investigation revealed that more than 1,000 sites were illegally allotted by MUDA officials, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

The report stated that Parvathi voluntarily returned the 14 sites to MUDA, and there was no evidence of Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the land transfer process.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna, who had filed a complaint, expressed dissatisfaction with the report. The issue is not just about the involvement of CM's family. It is about the mega scam in allotment of MUDA sites, he said.

He has filed a fresh petition seeking a high-level probe into all sites allotted under the 50:50 scheme.

Addressing reporters at the Lokayukta office here on Friday, Krishna alleged that the investigation had been limited only to 14 sites linked to the CM’s family. Other key offenders had been allowed to go scot-free, he said.

Claiming that several MUDA officials, influential persons and builders were involved in irregularities in allotment of sites, he sought a detailed investigation into the role of former MUDA commissioner Natesh, who, he alleged, had illegally allotted sites to his family members and relatives in violation of norms.